CORRECTED-As part of Asia pivot, Netanyahu pushes Israeli hi-tech in China

(Refiles to fix title and spelling of India's Modi, paragraph
6)
* Israel-China trade stands at $8 billion
* China building ports, infrastructure in Israel
* Netanyahu wants to pivot economy towards Asia
By Yuval Ben-David and Michael Martina
JERUSALEM/BEIJING, March 20 China's economy may
be 35 times larger than Israel's, but Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu is hoping to use that to advantage during a three-day
visit to Beijing as he looks to reorient Israel's economy
towards Asia over Europe and the United States.
A week after U.S. chip giant Intel agreed to buy Israeli
technology firm Mobileye for $15.3 billion, Netanyahu wants to
enlarge Israel's high-tech presence in China while encouraging
further Chinese investment in Israel, where infrastructure and
construction projects are growing apace.
More than 100 technology executives have joined Netanyahu on
the visit, with meetings planned with Chinese business leaders.
Bilateral trade has been hovering at around $8 billion for
the last few years, but over the past decade, Israel's exports
to China have tripled to $3.3 billion in 2016, with technology -
from cybersecurity to agri-tech - leading the way.
Half the investments in Israeli funds in 2015 involved at
least one Chinese investor, and 40 percent of funds raised by
Israeli venture capital firms came from Chinese backers,
according to the Economy Ministry.
"Israel is pivoting towards Asia in a very clear and
purposeful way," Netanyahu said last month in Singapore, which
he visited along with Australia. Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi will visit Israel in the summer, underpinning the Asia
trend.
While the European Union remains Israel's largest trading
partner, Asia is steadily closing the gap and politically it
tends to put far fewer demands on Israel than the EU does.
Matan Vilnai, Israel's former ambassador to Beijing, said
China's interests in Israel were almost purely economic. The
Chinese leadership seeks to learn from Israel's culture of
high-tech innovation and doesn't push beyond that. "It's very
simple: technology, technology, technology," he told Reuters.
Chinese firms are driving major infrastructure projects in
Israel, including Tel Aviv's metro system and new Mediterranean
ports in Haifa and Ashdod. A deal for 6,000 Chinese construction
workers to come to Israel was signed earlier this year, with the
possibility of extending it to 20,000.
Ilan Maor, Israel's former consul-general in Shanghai and
the managing partner of Sheng BDO, a business advisory firm,
said he thinks China's leadership is keen to limit discussions
with the Israeli delegation to economics, even if Beijing has
become more outspoken on Middle East issues.
"The place (Netanyahu) can make a significant contribution
is opening the door to more trade, moving forward to free trade,
and making a clear message that we want Chinese investment," he
said. The countries are negotiating a free-trade agreement,
although it remains unclear how far advanced talks are.
From Netanyahu's point of view, while China and Israel may
be vastly different in terms of population, physical size and
resources, there is a strong fit: while Israel innovates, China
concentrates on mass marketing and commercialisation.
"Given the basic infrastructure of initial and secondary
development - airports, sewage lines, water - once you've done
that, the way to go up and up and up is to constantly improve
your products and services and utilities with technology,"
Netanyahu told Chinese business leaders in Bejing.
"We are your perfect junior partner for that effort."
(Editing by Luke Baker and Alison Williams)