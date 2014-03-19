Israel Corp may sell up to 7 percent of ICL in NYSE stock listing

BRIEF-HTG Molecular says entered into master services agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company
* Htg molecular diagnostics - entered into master services agreement with daiichi sankyo company, ltd for work to be performed in htg's veri/o laboratory
JERUSALEM, March 19 Israel Corp, one of Israel's largest conglomerates, said on Tuesday it was examining the sale of up to 7 percent of its stake in Israel Chemicals (ICL).
It said the sale of ICL, in which Israel Corp holds 52.3 percent, is part of ICL's planned New York Stock Exchange listing. Israel Corp said the deal will likely take place during 2014.
ICL is the world's sixth-largest producer of potash and Israel Corp's most lucrative holding. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
* Htg molecular diagnostics - entered into master services agreement with daiichi sankyo company, ltd for work to be performed in htg's veri/o laboratory
* Citigroup said to name Carmen Haddad as head for Saudi Arabia - Bloomberg, citing sources
LONDON, April 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May has asked officials to develop plans for a scrappage scheme for diesel cars as part of proposals to improve air quality, the Financial Times reported on Monday.