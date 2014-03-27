Israel Corp loss grows on poor shipping, chemical units' results

JERUSALEM, March 27 Israel Corp, one
of Israel's largest holding companies, reported a wider loss in
the fourth quarter due to a smaller profit at its chemicals unit
and a larger loss at its shipping subsidiary.
Israel Corp said on Thursday it posted a quarterly net loss
of $406 million, compared with a $306 million loss a year
earlier.
Shipping unit Zim, which has been hurt by tough economic
conditions, lost $282 million in the last three months of 2013,
wider than $238 million the prior year. Excluding extraordinary
expenses, Zim's loss was $113 million.
Zim, the world's 17th largest shipping industry with a 2
percent market share, is in the middle of a financial
restructuring process. In January, the firm agreed to a deal
with most of its creditors that will see part of its debt
swapped for shares and drop Israel Corp's stake to less than
one-third.
The deal will slash Zim's overall liabilities to $1-$1.5
billion from about $3 billion.
During the fourth quarter, Zim's revenue fell to $888
million from $981 million, due to a 13 percent decline in
average freight rates.
Zim also said it is in advanced negotiations with Israel's
government regarding the cancellation of the state's "golden
share", while maintaining the government's interests in a way
accepted by the defence ministry.
Chemicals unit Israel Chemicals (ICL), the most
lucrative holding and the world's sixth-largest potash producer,
earned $195 million excluding one-off items, down 21 percent
over the previous year.
Israel Corp last week said it was examining the sale of up
to 7 percent of ICL. It currently owns 52.3 percent of ICL,
which is planning a New York Stock Exchange listing.
Israel Corp is also the parent of chipmaker TowerJazz
and Oil Refineries, and holds a stake in
Chinese-Israeli carmaker Qoros.
TowerJazz posted a narrower quarterly profit
, while the loss at Oil Refineries narrowed.
Qoros, a joint venture between Israel Corp and Chery
Automobile Co, posted a quarterly loss of $144
million, compared with $55 million a year earlier.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)