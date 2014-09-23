REFILE-Israel turns self-defence into industry boom for cyber techs

(Refiled to correct fault in text formatting)
* Cyber security start-ups raised $140.9 mln in 2013
* Israel accounts for 13 pct of new global R&D in cyber
security
* Seven Israeli cyber-security firms acquired in 2014
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Sept 23 Israel's dedication to
developing its defence capabilities has been extended to
cyberspace in recent years, spawning an industry which has
attracted a near four-fold increase in venture capital
investment since 2010 as a growing overseas market for cyber
security experts beckons.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who accused Iran last
week of being behind most of the online attacks on Israel,
allocated 2 billion shekels ($549 million) in 2012 to set up a
cyber security agency within his office.
The country has since created a cyber threat research
cluster in the desert city of Beersheba, where academia, the
military and private firms come together with international
companies to work. Beersheba has become a hub for security
research as Israel's military moves its headquarters to the
southern city.
Meanwhile, Israeli firms have attracted growing foreign
investment over the past two years to develop cutting-edge tools
for detecting and preventing cyberattacks, challenging U.S. and
European giants who have long specialised in selling defensive
tools which fall short in an age of military-grade attacks.
Some Israeli start-up firms have already been acquired by
top security companies and this year the pace of initial public
share offerings has begun to pick up, the latest being Cyber-Ark
Software, which is set to debut on Nasdaq on Wednesday.
"The big drama within this space is the shifting of
budgets," Gadi Tirosh, a partner with Cyber-Ark investor
Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), said of the move away from
perimeter defences such as firewalls to focus on detecting and
preventing attacks before they can reach inside organisations.
BATTLE-HARDENED START-UPS
IBM, Cisco Systems and EMC have all
snapped up local firms and set up research and development
centres here, with Cisco's $5 billion purchase in 2012 of NDS,
whose software enables TV companies to deliver encrypted
content, the largest ever acquisition of an Israeli company.
And since 2010 there has also been a large increase in the
number of Israeli cyber security start-ups that have raised
capital privately.
Many of these firms focus on emerging threats to mobile
phone users and the need to secure the dizzying array of
interconnected devices, appliance, vehicles and sensor-laden
equipment that have become known as the Internet of Things.
"It's a market that's here to stay," the government's chief
scientist, Avi Hasson, told Reuters. "It's touching ever more
aspects of our lives," he said.
In 2013 35 companies raised $140.9 million, compared with 18
firms that raised $35.8 million in 2010, according to the Israel
Venture Capital (IVC) Research Center, and in total cyber
security firms have raised $388 million in the last four years.
While for most of this period the majority of capital was
invested by Israeli funds, in 2013 the trend shifted, with
foreign and other investors accounting for 58 percent of private
investment, according to IVC.
A handful of start-ups have managed to go public so far,
following in the footsteps of 21-year-old Check Point Software
Technologies, now Israel's biggest tech firm with a
market value of $13.5 billion. Check Point's shares have risen
70 percent in less than two years, hitting a 13-year high of
$72.78 earlier this month as it sees growing demand for security
products and wins market share from competitors.
Imperva, founded by Shlomo Kramer, a co-founder of
Check Point, went public in late 2011, while this year Varonis
Systems has listed on Nasdaq and SafeCharge on
London's junior AIM market.
The latest market debutante, Cyber-Ark, is looking to raise
about $80 million on Nasdaq in an offering expected to value the
company at up to $500 million.
Meanwhile the number of Israeli companies being acquired has
also accelerated since the big purchases of NDS and Trusteer in
2012 and 2013. According to IVC's database there have already
been seven acquisitions of cyber security software firms in
2014, the largest being Palo Alto Networks' purchase of
Cyvera for $200 million.
JVP, which owns 46 percent of Cyber-Ark, has also been wooed
by 250 security firms seeking to raise money the past two years.
That has unnerved some investors who believe there is a
danger of a market bubble developing, while others say the
sector remains in its infancy and demand will only grow as the
world becomes increasingly connected via the Internet, facing
more complex security threats as a result.
MILITARY EXPERTISE
Isaac Ben-Israel, the country's former top military
scientist and now head of Tel Aviv University's cyber research
centre and Netanyahu's adviser on the subject, said Israel's
goal is to become one of the five leading cyber powers and
already ranks among the top three in terms of cyber readiness,
along with Finland and Sweden.
"In a normal day we have 100,000 to 200,000 attacks per day.
In times of emergency ... this goes up to 2 million a day. This
drives us to develop protection technology," he said.
The country now accounts for 7 percent of the $60 billion a
year global cyber-security market and as much as 13 percent of
new R&D in the sector. Four years ago these numbers were only a
third of what they are now.
A crucial factor behind the growth is Israel's compulsory
military service with local firms benefiting from close
cooperation with the defence forces and the talent that has
emerged from elite military units.
Technology units such as 8200, the army's surveillance arm,
are given priority when recruiting the country's brightest high
school graduates. Industry pioneer Gil Shwed, founder and CEO of
Check Point, served in the 8200 unit.
JVP, which has a third of its portfolio in cyber security,
established its Cyber Labs for young start-ups in Beersheba,
where several multinationals, including EMC and defence
contractor Lockheed Martin, also have operations.
"Israel is a desired location to establish a footprint and
grow," said Haden Land, vice president for R&D at Lockheed
Martin, which last month set up a separate subsidiary in
Israel focused on technology and is working with EMC and
Ben-Gurion University on joint cyber security research projects.
"You have very good human capital in this discipline ...
that can think the right way and can architect the right way to
address these new areas," said Orna Berry, a top executive at
EMC, which has invested over $2 billion in Israel since 2006.
(Editing by Eric Auchard and Greg Mahlich)