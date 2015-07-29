Shrinking Dead Sea leaves trail of perilous sinkholes

* Roads, caravans, power lines swallowed up by sinkholes
By Ari Rabinovitch
EIN GEDI, Israel, July 29 A neglected grove of
date palms, their leaves long fallen, trunks drooping in the
searing heat at the lowest point on earth, is the latest
casualty of a dramatic rise in sinkholes wreaking havoc along
the coast of the Dead Sea.
Workers had stopped tending the date grove, fearing the
earth might swallow them up.
The Dead Sea is shrinking, and as its waters vanish at a
rate of more than one metre a year, hundreds of sinkholes, some
the size of a basketball court, some two storeys deep, are
devouring land where the shoreline once stood.
The date trees line a section of a two-lane desert road - a
main north-south artery that cuts through Israel and the
Palestinian West Bank - that was shut down six months ago when a
gaping hole opened up beneath the asphalt.
Once a rarity, hundreds of new sinkholes are appearing every
year, and the rate is expected to rise. Officials have not come
up with a figure for the extent of the damage, but power lines
have been downed and caravans and bungalows engulfed. On at
least one occasion, hikers were injured falling into one of the
pits.
"It's not a problem we can handle alone," said Dov
Litvinoff, mayor of the Tamar region that covers the southern
half of the Dead Sea in Israel.
The main reason the sea is shrinking is because its natural
water sources, which flow south through the Jordan river valley
from Syria and Lebanon, have been diverted for farming and
drinking water along the way. Mining operations account for the
remaining 30 percent of the deterioration, according to Israel's
parliamentary research group.
Relocating infrastructure is a temporary solution, the mayor
said. The sinkholes will only stop when the waters of the Dead
Sea are restored, and that requires an international initiative,
since it also borders Jordan and the West Bank.
Even with everyone on board, he said, it would take decades
to reverse the ecological damage to the ancient salt lake, which
sits more than 400 metres below sea level, the lowest point on
dry land, a basin baking in the blazing heat.
The World Bank is promoting a much-discussed project to
desalinate waters from the Red Sea to pump the brine by-product
into the Dead Sea, but it is unclear whether the project will
take off, and environmental groups say it would represent a drop
in a bucket.
DISSOLVING SALT CAUSES CAVITIES
The Dead Sea is a favorite spot for tourists, who enjoy
floating effortlessly in its highly salted waters and treating
their skin with the mineral-rich mud that lines its shores. But
two popular beaches have been forced to close and officials fear
tourism could start to be more seriously affected.
It also supports a huge mining industry. Israel Chemicals
(ICL) and Jordan's Arab Potash Company
extract minerals like fertiliser potash and flame-retardant
bromine for export around the world.
It takes less than an hour to drive the length of the lake,
which is linked to the Sea of Galilee in the north by the River
Jordan. Eighty years ago it would have been a single, 70 km (43
mile) lake. Today the bottom third has dried up and what is left
is kept alive artificially by ICL as evaporation pools.
But sinkholes are not appearing in Jordan where the coast is
steeper, said Guy Dunenfeld, head engineer for the Tamar
regional council. The Israeli shore is flat, he said, and waters
recede at a much faster pace as a result.
Deep beneath the newly exposed land is a 30-meter layer of
salt formed over thousands of years. Without the Dead Sea waters
to protect it, fresh water from rain or desert flash floods
seeps underground and dissolves the salt layer, creating a
cavity that eventually collapses, sucking in the ground.
The Geological Survey of Israel has started to monitor small
contour shifts in the ground with satellite images that could
signal forming sinkholes.
"They have on a few occasions given us about a week's
notice, including the sinkhole that wrecked the highway,"
Dunenfeld said. "But there is nothing we can do with the
information other than to send teams out, fill in each new hole
with dirt and fix the damage after it occurs."
That is something, but not enough to reassure the workers at
the palm grove, who remain too scared to return.
(Editing by Luke Baker and Peter Millership)