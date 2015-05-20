Israel Discount Bank Q1 profit jumps more than expected

JERUSALEM May 20 Israel Discount Bank
reported a higher than expected 85 percent jump in quarterly
profit, as credit loss provisions fell.
Discount, Israel's third-largest bank, said on Wednesday it
earned 242 million shekels ($62.5 million) in the first quarter,
up from 131 million a year earlier and above a forecast in a
Reuters poll of 219 million shekels.
Interest income was up 0.2 percent at 1.02 billion shekels,
while credit loss expenses slid 57 percent to 32 million
shekels.
Discount's core Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was
unchanged from the end of 2014 at 9.4 percent under Basel 3.
The bank said it was examining closing its Swiss operation
but did not elaborate
($1 = 3.8724 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)