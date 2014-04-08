Israel Discount Bank top shareholder group cuts stake further

Google reaches out-of-court deal with Russia over Android case
MOSCOW, April 17 Russian anti-monopoly watchdog FAS and Alphabet Inc's Google have reached an out-of-court settlement in a case over the Android operating system, FAS said on Monday.
TEL AVIV, April 8 The two largest shareholders in Israel Discount Bank, the country's No. 3 bank, agreed to sell a 3.63 percent stake to Citigroup Global Markets for a total of 235.68 million shekels ($67.59 million).
The 38.28 million shares are due to be transferred on Tuesday, the bank said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The price of 6.157 shekels a share is a discount to Monday's closing price of 6.65 shekels.
U.S.-Canadian businessman Matthew Bronfman and New York real estate investor Rubin Schron, who bought a controlling 25 percent holding from the government in 2005, began reducing their stake in December, when they sold 7 percent to institutional investors for 493 million shekels.
Following the latest sale, Bronfman and Schron still hold 38.28 million shares through Treetops Acquisition Group II and 114.84 million shares through Treetops I for a total stake of 14.5 percent. ($1 = 3.4868 Israeli Shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
April 17 EagleClaw Midstream Ventures LLC, the largest privately held operator of pipelines and processing facilities in West Texas' Delaware Basin, said it agreed to be bought by funds managed by Blackstone Group LP for about $2 billion.
* One Horizon Group - held meeting to vote on proposal to authorize board to effect 6 to 1 reverse stock split of co's issued, outstanding common stock