Surprise Israel rate cut was about strong shekel, weaker economy

| JERUSALEM
JERUSALEM Oct 30 Israel's surprise rate cut
appears to have come from a confluence of a rising shekel
meeting a weakening economy.
The central bank on Monday lowered its benchmark interest
rate to 2 percent from 2.25 percent. All 12 economists polled by
Reuters beforehand had expected unchanged rates for a fourth
straight month.
The cut was particularly surprising given that the Bank of
Israel had expressed concern over rising housing prices,
according to the minutes of its September 24 rates decision.
Indeed, the Bank of Israel's own economists had forecast no
rate changes through 2013. Most attention was being paid on the
strength of the economy rather than of the currency.
But the shekel has been appreciating. It reached
3.81 per dollar by mid-October from a level of 4.02 at the start
of September. It has since moved back to a rate of 3.90 but the
Bank of Israel is opposed to a strong currency since it harms
Israeli exports.
Exports account for more than 40 percent of Israel's
economic activity.
"The Bank of Israel has a strong preference to avoid
currency appreciation," said Citi's David Lubin. "It is possible
that the Bank of Israel would like its rate to be as low as
possible to discourage foreigners from developing an appetite
for the shekel."
When the shekel has strengthened in the past few years, the
central bank has countered with heavy dollar purchases that
totalled some $50 billion.
One of the main reasons the central bank had stayed on hold
since cutting rates last in June is the resiliency of the
economy. The bank last month raised its 2012 economic growth
forecast to 3.3 percent from 3.1 percent.
But it lowered its 2013 estimate to 3 percent from 3.4
percent. And in the past month, various consumer and business
surveys signalled economic weakness ahead, while the purchasing
managers' index has held below the 40 point level for two
months, indicating contraction in the manufacturing sector.
The central bank also stressed that the absence of a budget
due to early elections in January would harm the economy early
next year since government spending will be restrained.
"This move increases the likelihood of fiscal consolidation
and tighter fiscal policy," said Murat Ulgen, HSBC's chief
economist for central and eastern Europe. "In the first two to
three months of 2013, until the 2013 budget is approved,
government spending will be severely restrictive. This allows
the Bank of Israel to run a more expansionary monetary policy."
At the same time, the central bank is not worried about
inflation, with the annual inflation rate at 2.1 percent in
September - within an official 1-3 percent target.
It also addressed the issue of rising housing prices by
limiting mortgages -- a move that most analysts doubt will work.
"The Bank of Israel have decided that the risks to the
inflation outlook are sufficiently benign that they can afford
to buy a little extra insurance against further downside risks
to growth," said Deutsche Bank Chief Economist Robert Burgess.
But he was not expecting more.
"Monetary policy is now very accommodative and .. We think
the Bank of Israel will revert to a holding pattern," he said.