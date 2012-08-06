UPDATE 1-Israel says attack should be "wake-up call" for Egypt

JERUSALEM Aug 6 Israeli Defence Minister Ehud
Barak said on Monday he hoped a deadly cross-border assault in
the Sinai would serve as a "wake-up call" to Egypt, long accused
by Israel of losing its grip in the desert peninsula.
Barak said between 13 and 15 Egyptian soldiers had been
killed by militants from an unknown global jihadist group late
on Sunday. Israeli forces subsequently killed eight of the
gunmen after they tried to breach the border area, he added.
Addressing a parliamentary committee, Barak praised the work
of Israeli forces in thwarting the attack.
"Perhaps it will also be a proper wake-up call to the
Egyptians to take matters in hand on their side (of the border),
in a firmer way," he said.
Israel has repeatedly complained about poor security in the
Sinai following the overthrow of Egypt's former president, Hosni
Mubarak, last year.
A demilitarised Sinai is the keystone of the historic 1979
peace deal between the two countries.
But for the past year there has been growing lawlessness in
the vast desert expanse, as Bedouin bandits, jihadists and
Palestinian militants from next-door Gaza fill the vacuum,
tearing at already frayed relations between Egypt and Israel.
Egypt closed its border crossing into the Gaza Strip
overnight following the assault, with one Egyptian official
saying "Jihadist elements" had infiltrated from the Palestinian
coastal enclave, which is run by Hamas Islamists.
Hamas condemned the attack on the Egyptian soldiers.
Barak said one of the two vehicles commandeered by the gunmen
in Egypt had managed to breach a border fence with Israel before
it was bombed by an Israeli fighter aircraft.
He said two people had fled from the vehicle and were shot
dead by Israeli troops. A further six bodies were recovered
inside the second armoured vehicle which had exploded as it
approached the border.
"A total of eight bodies," were found, he said.
In his brief remarks, Barak avoided making any assessments
about Israel's ties with Egypt, the first of two Arab countries
to sign a peace treaty with the Jewish state, in 1979.
"Since the onset of the event we have been in touch with the
Egyptians in an attempt to try and understand," he said.