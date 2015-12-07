Israeli gas firms seeking Egypt gas deals despite call for freeze

JERUSALEM Dec 7 Israeli energy companies said
on Monday they would pursue talks with potential natural gas
importers in Egypt a day after Cairo called for a freeze in all
negotiations until a separate arbitration case with Israel was
settled.
Egypt had said on Sunday it would appeal an order by
international arbitrators to pay $1.76 billion in compensation
to state-owned Israel Electric Corp for halting gas
supplies three years ago.
Israel's Delek Group, which owns stakes in two
large natural gas fields off Israel, and its partners said they
were not involved in the arbitration case and were moving ahead
with the process of securing export deals with commercial
companies in Egypt, according to a statement to the Tel Aviv
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Jason Neely)