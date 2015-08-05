RPT-Israeli airline El Al in talks to buy, lease 15 Boeing Dreamliners for $800-900 mln

JERUSALEM Aug 5 El Al Israel Airlines
said on Wednesday it was opening talks with Boeing to buy
and lease up to 15 new Dreamliner aircraft over the next five
years in a deal that could be worth $800-$900 million, its
biggest-ever plane order.
The airline said delivery of the new fuel-efficient 787-8
and 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft would begin in the first half of
2017 through 2020. The planes will replace a fleet of ageing
747-400 and 767 aircraft and will operate on medium- and
long-haul routes, including lucrative North American and Asian
destinations.
"El Al's board today authorised the company to hold talks
with Boeing over the acquisition of wide-body Dreamliner
aircraft for the purchase and lease of 15 planes in the next
five years," chief executive David Maimon said in a statement.
El Al said it expects the talks to be completed in the next
few weeks and the final price would depend on how many planes it
ends up buying.
In addition to the $800-$900 million order, El Al, which has
been active in buying short-haul 737-900 aircraft, has an option
to acquire 13 other aircraft from Boeing but it did not
elaborate.
The Israeli flag carrier - which has an all-Boeing fleet -
said in May that its net loss narrowed in the first quarter as
it increased its market share, flew more passengers and
benefited from a stronger dollar and lower fuel prices.
Its market share at its Ben-Gurion International Airport
base rose to 35.4 percent from 33.3 percent in 2014 but in
recent years El Al has been losing share to foreign airlines in
a highly competitive market.
(Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Steven Scheer and Susan
Fenton)