Netanyahu rival moots centre-left alliance for Israeli election

* Challengers could collectively beat rightist incumbent
* Deputy PM unfazed by political newcomers in opposition
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Jan 5 Israel's main centre-left
parties may join forces against conservative Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu in the Jan. 22 election that he is currently
forecast to win easily, one of the challengers said on Saturday.
Former foreign minister Tzipi Livni, head of the centrist
Hatenuah party, said on Twitter that she would meet counterparts
from the kindred Yesh Atid and left-leaning Labour "to discuss
the creation of a 'united front' to work together to replace
Netanyahu".
Opinion polls see the three parties taking around 37 of
parliament's 120 seats in the vote - collectively, enough to
best the some 35 projected for Netanyahu's joint rightist list
and, potentially, to form the next Israeli coalition government.
Netanyahu is a two-term premier who takes credit for the
relative stability of the Israeli economy and appeals to the
Jewish state's burgeoning religious-nationalist sectors by
championing the settlement of occupied land. He has sounded
hawkish on the Palestinians and Iran but avoided big conflicts.
Israel's festering international isolation has been seized
on by Livni, who as top diplomat in the former government
pursued inconclusive talks on founding a Palestinian state.
The leaders of Yesh Atid and Labour, Yair Lapid and Shelly
Yachimovich, are new to politics and known to much of the public
from their former jobs as television commentators. Their
campaigns have focused largely on social reform.
Any alliance of the Netanyahu challengers would likely
require that they agree power-shares and policies in advance.
Yachimovich said this week she intended either to be the
next prime minister or to sit in opposition, and that Labour
would not join a Netanyahu-led government. Livni and Lapid have
yet to do the same.
"A unified move by ... all those who seek to change the
government will be real and meaningful only if such parties act
as we did," Yachimovich said in a statement confirming that she
had agreed to meet Livni.
By collectively ruling out a future coalition partnership
with Netanyahu, Yachimovich said, challengers could "plant
enormous hope in the heart of the public ... and bring about
grassroots mobilisation for a determined and spirited struggle".
Lapid played down his scheduled meeting with Livni, telling
Reuters that he would go at her invitation "because I'm a polite
man". He said he had not agreed to discuss uniting the parties.
The Netanyahu government was unfazed by Livni's initiative.
"I wish that the other side, to the left, would coalesce,
because that would hone the differences between us," Vice Prime
Minister Moshe Yaalon of the ruling Likud said in a speech.
In an apparent dig at Lapid and Yachimovich, Yaalon rued
"the immodesty and immaturity in the desire of certain people to
jump straight into the cold water of being prime minister,
without passing through any stations along the way".