NEWSMAKER-Netanyahu conundrum faces Iranian riddle

* Netanyahu set for re-election, to resume pressure on Iran
* Critics scoff at suggestion he will go to war alone
* After years in power, his legacy will be decided over Iran
By Crispian Balmer
JERUSALEM, Jan 14 Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu has a simple message as he seeks a third term in
office - he is a strong man and a vote for him at parliamentary
elections on Jan. 22 means Israel will be a powerful nation.
The Hebrew word for strong, "hazak", peppers the television
adverts of his right-wing Likud-Yisrael Beiteinu party like a
compulsive mantra and is smeared across the blue-and-white
campaign posters that dominate billboards around the country.
Robust leadership is vital, Netanyahu says, to deal with his
generation's biggest challenge - not the decades-old conflict
with the Palestinians, but fears that Iran is bent on building
an atomic bomb that could one day target the Jewish state.
"My priority, if I'm elected for a next term as prime
minister, will be first to stop Iran from getting nuclear
weapons," Netanyahu told a delegation of U.S. senators who
visited him in Jerusalem on Jan. 11.
Iran denies that its nuclear programme is aimed at making
bombs and says Israel, widely assumed to have the Middle East's
only atomic arsenal, is the region's greatest menace.
Recent opinion polls suggest that Netanyahu will indeed be
re-elected at the head of a coalition government. This means the
Iranian issue, which has largely lain dormant since before the
U.S. presidential election in November, will return to the fore.
In the diplomatic battle over Iran, Netanyahu, 63, portrays
himself as an uncompromising tough guy, a former commando turned
conservative hardliner, who will go it alone against Tehran if
necessary to thwart what he sees as an existential threat.
But just how strong is he? Not very if you are to believe
the previous head of Israel's Shin Bet intelligence agency, who
has launched an astonishing pre-election attack on his former
boss, accusing him of being weak and wavering.
"He has no strong core, no tough kernel about which you can
say, 'Know what? In an extreme situation, in a crisis situation,
I can follow him. I can trust him,'" Yuval Diskin, who retired
as Shin Bet chief in 2011, told the Yedioth Ahronoth daily in a
front-page interview published on Jan. 4.
Although opinion polls show most Israelis trust Netanyahu's
handling of security issues, Diskin is not the only senior
official to express doubts about his character. That in turn
reflects the fact that despite serving as Israeli prime minister
longer than anyone bar founding father David Ben-Gurion,
Netanyahu remains something of a conundrum.
While his rhetoric can make him sound brash and bullying, he
has often proved circumspect and contradictory. Although he has
promised reform, he has frequently clung to the status quo, both
in domestic and foreign affairs.
The most American of all Israeli premiers, he has arguably
presided over the worst relations with a U.S. president, due in
part to disagreements over how to handle Iran.
"CULT OF DEATH"
While Netanyahu's motives and method can be questioned, few
doubt that his concerns about Iran are genuine.
"Netanyahu's raison d'etre is to save Israel from Iran. That
is it. That is his mission in the most profound sense. I have
seen it up close," said Naftali Bennett, his chief of staff from
2006 to 2008 who quit the prime minister's rightist political
grouping and pitched his tent in the national-religious camp.
"Everything else is subject and subordinate to Iran. That is
potentially an alibi for why he has not made any bold moves
during his premiership and just minded the shop," added Bennett,
whose party may well be in the next coalition government.
Known universally in Israel by his childhood nickname
'Bibi', Netanyahu works out of a nondescript Jerusalem building,
about as far removed from other seats of power, such as the
White House or Elysee Palace, as you could hope to find.
The first thing you notice when you enter his small office
is a large map of the Middle East, with Israel set to the side
and Iran dominating much of the document.
The issue also dominates the conversation as he questions
whether Western politicians, who may doubt a nuclear Iran would
risk its own destruction by attacking Israel, fully understand
the Islamic Republic's religious leadership.
"They know it's a very bad thing, but they need to
understand the convulsive power of militant Islam...the cult of
death, the ideological zeal," he said in a meeting last year,
before the election campaign started.
A stocky, imposing man, Netanyahu has regularly drawn
parallels between Nazi Germany and modern-day Iran. On his
well-stacked bookshelves, sit a number of biographies of Winston
Churchill, a man Netanyahu says he admires because he realised
the true dangers posed by Adolf Hitler before other leaders.
History matters to Netanyahu. His father, Benzion, was a
renowned Zionist historian and a decisive influence on his son.
A fervent believer in the idea of "Greater Israel", he was
opposed to any compromise with the nation's enemies.
"Bibi is the son of an historian and if you want to
understand him, you have to start there," said one of the prime
minister's closest aides, who declined to be named.
It was thanks to his father's teaching work in the United
States that Netanyahu developed one of his important political
tools - fluent English that he has used to great effect to woo
influential audiences, notably in the U.S. Congress.
After studying at a U.S. high school, he returned to Israel
for his military service. He served in the elite special forces
- the same unit his charismatic brother fought and died in.
Yonatan became a national hero after he was killed in 1976
in a daring raid to free more than 100 Israelis being held by
pro-Palestinian hijackers at Entebbe Airport, in Uganda.
Armchair psychoanalysts have suggested that the killing
stoked a deep dislike of Palestinians in the young Netanyahu.
What is certainly true is that Yonatan's death helped propel
Bibi into the limelight, from where he has rarely strayed.
"SHOW ME SOME LEG"
A rapid rise in the world of politics saw him became
Israel's youngest prime minister in 1996. But his government
survived barely three years, buffeted by crises and squabbles.
He returned to the top a decade later as a less brash
leader, who was nimbler at coalition politics, enabling him to
secure rare stability and win cover billing in Time magazine as
"The King of Israel".
But the calm of his coalition over the past four years has
not been matched by tranquillity within his inner circle, which
centres around the so-called Aquarium - a sealed-off cluster of
offices where the toughest decisions of state are made.
"Bibi demands loyalty, but I don't think that his behaviour
makes you feel necessarily loyal. He is very, very suspicious,
even towards his closest guys," says a former official, who quit
his post during the last term and declined to be named.
After taking office in 2009, Netanyahu made a major speech,
declaring that he was ready to accept a demilitarized
Palestinian state alongside the Jewish state, ending years of
opposition to such a move at a personal and party level.
Netanyahu's commitment to this pledge is widely questioned.
At a meeting in 2010, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton asked the Israeli leader to "show me some leg" and
explain what concessions he was willing to make to the
Palestinians, according to someone present at the meeting.
Netanyahu shooed everyone from the room and talked alone
with Clinton, afraid his comments would otherwise leak.
But he never showed his leg to the wider world and the
Palestinian issue was swiftly shunted down the global agenda
after direct peace talks broke down in late 2010 over continued
Jewish settlement building in the occupied West Bank.
To the exasperation of his Western allies, Netanyahu has
pursued the settlement drive, announcing in December alone plans
for more than 10,000 homes on land seized by Israel in the 1967
war - a move that jeopardises the so-called two-state solution
of an independent Palestine sitting alongside the Jewish state.
One of his most vocal critics, Gideon Levy, a prominent
left-wing journalist, accuses Netanyahu of deliberately playing
up the Iranian threat to divert attention from the Palestinians.
"Spreading fear. That is his big capacity. To spread fear,"
said Levy, who regularly rails against Netanyahu in Israel's
liberal Haaretz newspaper.
"I think he deeply, deeply does not believe in peace with
the Arabs in general and the Palestinians in particular. He just
wants to get the Palestinian issue off the table."
Without significant pressure from Washington, it will remain
off the table for the foreseeable future, with Netanyahu's own
party drifting ever further rightwards.
"BACKBONE FOR RENT"
According to Israeli calculations, Iran may be only a couple
of months away from crossing a "clear red line" for uranium
enrichment that Netanyahu spelled out at the United Nations in
September.
For all Netanyahu's dire warnings, a poll this month by the
Times of Israel showed just 12 percent of Israelis saw Iran as
the top priority facing the next government, compared with 16
percent who named deteriorating relations with the Palestinians
and 43 percent who pointed to economic problems.
"Despite their hostility and differences, the Iranian and
Israeli governments have one thing in common, they both try to
portray outside threats as the most urgent issue, but their
citizens disagree," says Meir Javedanfar, a Middle East analyst
at the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv.
"It's time for both countries to listen to their public."
That is unlikely to happen if Netanyahu wins next week.
Members of his inner circle say his legacy depends almost
entirely on whether he prevents Iran from obtaining nuclear
weapons.
Even his political opponents credit him with putting the
issue on the top of the global agenda, helping to convince
Western nations to impose increasingly tough sanctions on Iran.
But many pour cold water on the idea that he is ready to
unleash a hazardous, long-range war to try to halt Iran.
For all his tough talk, Netanyahu has only launched one,
brief, military confrontation in more than seven years in office
- a conflict against Hamas militants in Gaza last November that
ended after eight days without the threatened land offensive.
Reflecting the view of his critics, who wanted the army to
be sent in, Israeli daily Maariv printed a cartoon of Netanyahu
carrying an object under his arm marked "backbone for rent".
But some influential figures in the security establishment
are starting to believe that Netanyahu might be ready to strike
at the Islamic Republic for history, despite the risks.
In 2011 a senior Israeli strategist, screwing up his fingers
to show two tiny holes, said dismissively of Netanyahu: "The man
has balls the size of raisins."
A year on, the same official has changed his tune.
"It's amazing," he said. "He is really serious about Iran."