版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 10日 星期三 02:12 BJT

Netanyahu announces early Israeli election

JERUSALEM Oct 9 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday he would seek an early Israeli election, a ballot that political commentators said would likely take place in January or February.

Netanyahu said in a televised statement that he had reached the conclusion his coalition government would not be able to agree on a national budget, adding: "I have therefore decided, for the benefit of Israel, to hold elections now and as quickly as possible."

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐