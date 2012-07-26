Israeli stock market plans upgrades to revive trading

| LONDON, July 26
LONDON, July 26 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
(TASE), the Israeli stock market, plans a series of
technical changes to reverse a dramatic slowdown in share
trading this year.
Esther Levanon, chief executive of TASE which has seen share
trading nearly halve in value this year, told Reuters the
exchange planned to upgrade its technology and wants to switch
indexes to revive demand from international investors.
"We have a good trading system but it is about time to
upgrade and we have started looking at different solutions. This
is an ongoing project, we are not expecting to make a decision
this year but we are looking at potential vendors," said
Levanon.
Stock exchanges use computerised order books to match the
buyers and sellers of shares, but the pace of technological
change means stock markets have to continually upgrade their
systems to satisfy trading clients.
This technology arms race has escalated in recent years with
the advent of tech-savvy high-speed trading firms who provide
massive volumes to those exchanges that have state-of-the-art
systems.
International exchanges like the London Stock Exchange
, NYSE Euronext and Nasdaq OMX invest
heavily in their systems to attract these speed traders.
But these exchanges also like to recoup some of this cost by
repackaging their trading systems and selling them on to smaller
exchanges, such as TASE.
The Israeli exchange has had a memorandum of understanding
with the LSE and Nasdaq since 2007 and NYSE since 2008.
Levanon said on Thursday she is also keen to change the
classification her exchange was given by index provider MSCI in
2010, to boost international investment.
"The drop-off in foreign investment is not down to a single
factor but we believe our inclusion in the MSCI Europe and
Middle East Index played a part," she said.
In 2010 Israeli blue chip firms trading on TASE were
upgraded by MSCI from an emerging markets index to a newly
created Europe and Middle East Index, made up of MSCI Europe
plus Israel.
"The problem is that active investment funds don't benchmark
against the Europe and Middle East Index," said the TASE Chief.
"We have raised the issue with MSCI. Israel is part of the
European organisation, so we have asked to be included in the
main European index," Levanon added.
The TASE CEO said MSCI is consulting on this point and she
hopes to hear from the index firm in due course.
TASE has seen share trading slump 48 percent by value this
year compared with an average fall across the world's exchanges
of 19 percent, according to data from the World Federation of
Exchanges.