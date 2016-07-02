CORRECTED-Israeli minister says Facebook a "monster", hindering security

(Corrects spelling of Zuckerberg in paragraph four)
JERUSALEM, July 2 Israel's Minister of Internal
Security on Saturday accused Facebook and its founder,
Mark Zuckerberg, of not doing enough to prevent incitement
against Israel and said the social network was "sabotaging"
Israeli police work.
Israel has in the past said Facebook is used to encourage
attacks and the government is drafting legislation to enable it
to order Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and other social media to
remove online postings it deems incite terrorism.
But the comments made by Gilad Erdan, a cabinet minister in
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing coalition that
oversees law enforcement, were particularly biting.
He said Zuckerberg was responsible for Facebook policy and
called on "the citizens of Israel to flood him in every possible
place with the demand to monitor the platform he established and
from which he earns billions".
A spokesman for Facebook in Israel said the company was not
commenting on the minister's assertions.
During an interview on Channel 2 television, Erdan said,
"Facebook today, which brought an amazing, positive revolution
to the world, sadly, we see this since the rise of Daesh
(Islamic State) and the wave of terror, it has simply become a
monster."
"Facebook today sabotages, it should be known, sabotages the
work of the Israeli police, because when the Israeli police
approach them, and it is regarding a resident of Judea and
Samaria, Facebook does not cooperate," he said, referring to the
area of the West Bank.
"It also sets a very high bar for removing inciteful content
and posts," Erdan said.
Since October, Palestinians have killed 34 Israelis and two
visiting U.S. citizens in a wave of street attacks, mostly
stabbings. Israeli forces have shot dead at least 201
Palestinians, 137 of whom Israel has said were assailants.
Others were killed in clashes and protests.
Palestinian leaders say assailants have acted out of
desperation over the collapse of peace talks in 2014 and Israeli
settlement expansion in occupied territory that Palestinians
seek for an independent state. Most countries view the
settlements as illegal. Israel disputes this.
Israel says incitement in the Palestinian media and personal
problems at home have been important factors that have spurred
assailants, often teenagers, to launch attacks.
Tensions over Jewish access to a contested Jerusalem holy
site, revered by Muslims as Haram al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary)
and Jews as Temple Mount, have also fuelled the violence.
