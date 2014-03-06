Italy's Edison in talks to buy two Israeli gas fields

LONDON, March 6 Edison, the Italian utility
owned by EDF, is in talks to buy two Israeli gas fields
from U.S. explorer Noble Energy and Israel's Delek Drilling,
which are estimated to hold up to 70 billion cubic metres in
total, two sources with knowledge of the talks said.
The Israeli and U.S. companies developing the massive
Leviathan natural gas field off Israel's coast have to sell
their stake in two smaller fields to avoid being branded a
cartel by the anti-trust authority.
Edison is in talks to buy the Tanin and Karish fields
offshore Israel, the sources said.
Edison was not immediately available for a comment.
"The fields are between 50 and 70 Bcm together, but a survey
has to be concluded first to understand the exact size of the
resource," one of the sources said.
Noble Energy and partner Delek Drilling
have jointly discovered deposits of 29 trillion cubic feet
offshore Israel since 2009.