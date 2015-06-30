Netanyahu buys time to resolve political problems over gas deal

* Anti-trust issues at centre of offshore gas deal
* Israel's Leviathan field could supply gas worth billions
* Final vote on deal could be postponed for a month
By Jeffrey Heller
JERUSALEM, June 30 Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu has won more time to overcome a political hurdle after
parliament postponed a vote on authorising the government to
secure a deal on developing Israel's natural gas fields.
The proposed gas agreement has prompted a national debate
over monopolies and profits for big oil companies because it
would allow Texas-based Noble Energy and Israel's Delek
Group to keep ownership of the massive offshore
Leviathan and Tamar fields, which could turn Israel into a major
energy exporter.
At least three cabinet members cited conflicts of interest -
personal or business-related - in withholding support for an
agreement with the energy companies that would circumvent
anti-trust regulation, scuppering Netanyahu's plan to hold the
vote on Monday.
Netanyahu, who won re-election in March, has only a one-seat
majority in the 120-member parliament.
Strategic Affairs Minister Zeev Elkin, a member of
Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party, said on Tuesday that instead
of pushing for a vote now in the legislature, the government
would fine-tune details of the agreement and publish its outline
later in the day.
"Only after a broad public debate, which will last a whole
month, will the government vote on it," Elkin said on Army
Radio.
That will give Netanyahu more breathing room to try to
persuade the recalcitrant ministers to back the deal or enlist
support from the opposition benches.
Critics of the agreement say Netanyahu is putting big oil
profits above what could be a windfall for the state and
citizens hoping for lower energy prices. He says the more
pressing issue is to get the gas out of the ground and
fast-track the development of Israel's natural resources.
REGIONAL BENEFITS
Development of Leviathan, which could supply billions of
dollars worth of gas to Egypt and Jordan, has been held up for a
few years by regulatory issues. Israel's anti-trust authority
objects to the monopoly arrangement.
Netanyahu's original plan to push the deal through swiftly
last week, was derailed by his economy minister, Aryeh Deri of
the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, who declined to sign off on the
agreement. He cited monopoly concerns.
That in turn forced Netanyahu to go to parliament in order
to give the government the required authorization to finalise
the deal with Noble and Delek, which currently control a number
of gas fields off Israel's shore.
The U.S. State Department, hailing prospective regional
benefits, has voiced support for moving ahead with the deals
between Noble Energy, Jordan and Egypt. U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry has discussed the matter with Netanyahu in the past.
(Additional reporting by Ori Lewis; Editing by Gareth Jones)