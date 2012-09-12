Obama, Netanyahu speak, 'united' on Iran -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 U.S. President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the threat posed by Iran's nuclear program on Tuesday and reaffirmed their united determination to prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, the White House said.

Obama telephoned Netanyahu after the White House confirmed the two would not meet during the Israeli leader's U.S. visit later this month. An Israeli official said earlier that the White House had rejected Netanyahu's request for such a meeting in what was widely seen as a snub of a close ally. Obama's aides denied this.

"President Obama and Prime Minister Netanyahu reaffirmed that they are united in their determination to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, and agreed to continue their close consultations going forward," the White House said in a summary of the call.

The White House statement made no mention of Netanyahu's increasingly strident push for Obama to set "red lines" on Iran's nuclear development - something the United States has resisted.