Netanyahu says Rouhani speech 'cynical', Iran buying time

JERUSALEM, Sept 25 Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Iranian President
Hassan Rouhani's U.N. address was "cynical" and Teheran was
stalling for time in order to develop nuclear arms.
"It was a cynical speech full of hypocrisy," Netanyahu said
in a statement.
"It had no practical suggestion to stop Iran's military
nuclear programme and no commitment to fulfil U.N. Security
Council decisions. That exactly is the Iranian plan, to talk and
buy time in order to advance Iran's capability to obtain nuclear
weapons."
Iran denies it is trying to build nuclear weapons and says
its programme is for peaceful purposes.