UPDATE 1-Netanyahu says Rouhani speech 'cynical', Iran buying time

JERUSALEM, Sept 25 Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Iranian President
Hassan Rouhani's U.N. address was "cynical" and Tehran was
stalling for time in order to develop nuclear arms.
"It was a cynical speech full of hypocrisy," Netanyahu said
in a statement after Rouhani addressed the annual gathering of
world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.
"It had no practical suggestion to stop Iran's military
nuclear programme and no commitment to fulfil U.N. Security
Council decisions. That exactly is the Iranian plan, to talk and
buy time in order to advance Iran's capability to obtain nuclear
weapons."
Iran denies it is trying to develop nuclear weapons and says
its programme is for peaceful purposes.
Speaking to the General Assembly on Tuesday just hours after
U.S. President Barack Obama addressed the gathering, Rouhani
said he was prepared to engage in "time-bound and
results-oriented" nuclear talks and did not seek to increase
tensions with the United States.
Obama in his speech to the assembly, said he was determined
to test Rouhani's recent diplomatic gestures and challenged him
to take concrete steps toward resolving Iran's long-running
nuclear dispute with the West.
Netanyahu said on Tuesday he would welcome a diplomatic
solution that dismantled Iran's capacity to develop nuclear
arms, but that Israel "will not be fooled by half-measures that
merely provide a smokescreen for Iran's continual pursuit of
nuclear weapons and the world should not be fooled either".