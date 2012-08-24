Israel accuses Iran of accelerating work towards atomic weapons

JERUSALEM Aug 24 Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran on Friday of making "accelerated
progress towards achieving nuclear weapons", adding that it was
"totally ignoring" Western demands to rein in its atomic
programme.
Netanyahu made the remarks to a visiting U.S. congressman
the day after diplomatic sources told Reuters that Iran had
installed more uranium enrichment machines in an underground
bunker, potentially paving the way for a significant expansion
of its nuclear work.
"Only yesterday we received additional proof that Iran is
continuing accelerated progress towards achieving nuclear
weapons and is totally ignoring international demands,"
Netanyahu was quoted as saying by his office.