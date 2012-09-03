U.S. denies Israeli newspaper report of secret Iran contacts

TOLEDO, Ohio, Sept 3 The White House on Monday
denied an Israeli newspaper report that accused Washington of
secretly negotiating with Tehran to keep the United States out
of a future Israel-Iran war.
"It's incorrect, completely incorrect," White House
spokesman Jay Carney told Reuters while accompanying President
Barack Obama on a campaign trip in Ohio. "The report is false
and we don't talk about hypotheticals."
Israel's most widely read newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, said
Washington had approached Tehran through two unidentified
European countries to convey the message that the United States
would not be dragged into hostilities if Israel attacked Iran
over its nuclear program.
The paper said the United States told Iran it expected
Tehran, in return, to refrain from retaliating against U.S.
interests, including its military in the Gulf. The report did
not disclose any source for its information.
The report followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu's call on world powers on Sunday to set a "clear red
line" for Tehran's atomic program that would convince Iran they
were determined to prevent it from obtaining nuclear arms.
Obama, seeking re-election in November, has insisted
Washington is strongly committed to the security of close ally
Israel and to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.
But he has urged Israel to hold off any strikes on Iran's
nuclear sites and to give sanctions and diplomacy more time to
work.