UPDATE 1-U.S. denies Israeli newspaper report of secret Iran contacts

* Paper says U.S. told Iran it won't back Israeli attack
* Netanyahu ramps up pressure on Obama to set "red line"
By Mark Felsenthal
TOLEDO, Ohio, Sept 3 The White House on Monday
denied an Israeli newspaper report that accused Washington of
secretly negotiating with Tehran to keep the United States out
of a future Israel-Iran war.
The Jewish state also played down the front-page report in
its biggest-selling daily, Yedioth Ahronoth, which followed
unusually public disagreement between the allies about how to
tackle Iran's controversial nuclear program.
"It's incorrect, completely incorrect," White House
spokesman Jay Carney told Reuters while accompanying President
Barack Obama on a campaign trip in Ohio. "The report is false
and we don't talk about hypotheticals."
Without naming its sources, Yedioth said Washington had
approached Tehran through two unidentified European countries to
convey the message that the United States would not be dragged
into fighting if Israel carried out threats to attack Iran.
Yedioth said the United States told Iran it should in return
refrain from retaliating against U.S. interests, including its
military in the Gulf.
In Jerusalem, an Israeli official, who asked not to be
identified, described the report as illogical.
"It doesn't make sense," the official said. "There would be
no need to make such a promise to the Iranians because they
realize the last thing they need is to attack U.S. targets and
draw massive U.S. bombing raids."
In appearances on Sunday and Monday, Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu urged world powers to set a "clear red line"
for Tehran's atomic program that would convince Iran they were
determined to prevent it from obtaining nuclear arms. Such
remarks have been portrayed in Israel as criticism of Obama.
Obama, who seeks re-election in November, is fighting
accusations from his Republican challenger, Mitt Romney, that he
is lax in support for Israel.
The Obama administration says it is strongly committed to
Israel's security and to preventing Iran from obtaining a
nuclear weapon. Iran says its nuclear program is entirely
peaceful and has vowed far-ranging reprisals if attacked.
The United States and Israel both accuse Iran of secretly
seeking the means to make nuclear arms and say they reserve the
right to take military action to prevent Iran from getting them.
MESSAGES
However, the Obama administration has repeatedly made clear
in public that it thinks diplomacy and tough new sanctions have
not yet run their course, even as Israeli officials say the
window for effective military action is rapidly closing.
Israeli Deputy Prime Minister Dan Meridor said he still
believed Obama's assurances that Washington was prepared to use
force if needed to prevent Iran from developing a bomb.
"I don't know what kind of messages Yedioth Ahronoth heard,"
Meridor said. "But I think the Iranians understand ... that if
they cross a line towards a bomb, they could encounter very
strong resistance, including all the options that are on the
table - as the American president has said."
Obama has had frosty relations with the right-wing
Netanyahu, who is due to visit the United States this month.
The Nov. 6 presidential election is seen hinging mostly on
the U.S. economy with foreign policy taking a back seat. But
support for Israel is an important issue for many U.S. voters,
including evangelical Christians as well as Jews who could prove
critical in battleground states like Florida and Pennsylvania.
Obama wants to shore up his advantage among Jewish voters.
He received 78 percent of the Jewish vote in the 2008 election,
but a nationwide Gallup poll in June showed him down to 64
percent backing versus Romney's 29 percent.
Administration officials have also made clear they regard
the prospect of an Israeli attack on Iran with alarm.
General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of
Staff, was quoted in Britain's Guardian newspaper as saying of a
prospective Israeli attack on Iran: "I don't want to be
complicit if they choose to do it."
The Obama administration and the European Union imposed
harsh new sanctions on Iran in July. U.S. officials say they
hope that this will persuade Iran to curb its nuclear projects.
Of Dempsey's comments, Meridor said: "I'm sorry we've
reached the situation where Dempsey said what he said, but this
campaign (against Iran) is continuing and it must be conducted
very wisely."
Netanyahu's cabinet is divided over the wisdom of attacking
Iran, and Israeli officials have dropped heavy hints of a
retreat on their strategy, under which Netanyahu would shelve
threats of an attack now in return for a stronger public pledge
from Obama on conditions that would provoke U.S. action in the
future.
"The greater the resolve and the clearer the red line, the
less likely we'll have conflict," Netanyahu said on Monday.