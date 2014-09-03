Partners in Israel's Leviathan to negotiate sale of gas to Jordan

BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of Centrue Financial
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation
TEL AVIV, Sept 3 Texas-based Noble Energy signed a letter of intent to negotiate the supply of 45 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Jordan over 15 years, a partner in Israel's giant Leviathan field said on Wednesday.
The price of the gas, to be supplied to Jordan's state-owned National Electric Power Co, would be similar to the price reached in other export deals from Israel, said Delek Drilling , a subsidiary of Israel's Delek Group. It would be linked to the price of Brent crude oil and would include a minimum price.
An industry official who asked not to be identified estimated the deal would be worth about $15 billion. (Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer)
CALGARY, Alberta, April 19 Northern Alberta's oil sands producers and communities are stepping up preparations for wildfire season to avoid a repeat of last year's devastating blaze that shut in more than a quarter of Canadian crude output and left thousands homeless.
* Lakeside Minerals announces application to voluntarily delist its shares from the tsx venture exchange