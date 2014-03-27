Woodside delays signing landmark Israeli gas field deal

JERUSALEM/MELBOURNE, March 28 Australia's
Woodside Petroleum Ltd has delayed signing a landmark
agreement to take up to a $2.7 billion stake in Israel's
Leviathan gas field, but said on Friday it was in talks to
overcome remaining issues.
The agreement was supposed to be signed on March 27, however
sources have said Woodside was balking at a push by the Israeli
government to cut the potential share of profits Woodside could
take on liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Asia.
"Discussions continue with the parties and the Israeli
government with a view to resolving the remaining issues and
executing definitive agreements," Woodside said in a statement
to the Australian stock exchange.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Sonali Paul; Editing by
Richard Pullin)