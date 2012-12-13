Israel's Lieberman says does not have to resign after indictment

BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities qtrly adj net earnings per share C$0.18
* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
JERUSALEM Dec 13 Israeli Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Thursday he did not have to resign after being charged with fraud and breach of trust, but added he would further study the indictment against him.
"I do not have to resign," Lieberman said in a speech a few hours after the Justice Ministry announced its decision not to pursue more serious corruption charges. "A final decision will be made after consultation with my lawyers and in the consideration of not hurting the voting public."
The right-wing party of Lieberman and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is predicted to win in a Jan. 22 election.
* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03032017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Junior Finance Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to speak at ASSOCHAM banking even in Mumbai. 12:30 pm: Environment Minister Anil Dave at an event in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to re
March 2 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit * Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22 * Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: