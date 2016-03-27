Leviathan partners urge Israel govt to resolve regulatory uncertainty

JERUSALEM, March 27 Partners in Israel's
offshore Leviathan natural gas field called on the government to
quickly resolve the regulatory uncertainty that remains after
the Supreme Court struck down on Sunday an agreement the sides
reached on the project's development.
The government last year reached a deal with Texas-based
Noble Energy and Israel's Delek Group that
would leave them in control of Leviathan, the country's largest
gas field, while forcing them to sell smaller, yet sizable,
assets.
The companies noted that the court opposed just one section
of the deal - a government concession not to make any regulatory
changes in the gas sector for a decade - and that it found no
problem with other commitments, like current tax rates and
export quotas.
"In order to allow us to meet the framework goals, primarily
the development of Leviathan by the end of 2019, we call on the
government to create stable conditions in a short time frame,"
the companies said in a statement.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Steven Scheer)