Israeli court blocks govt energy plan, could delay gas fields development

JERUSALEM, March 27 Israel's Supreme Court on
Sunday ruled that an agreement reached between the government
and leading energy firms last year was problematic, a move
likely to delay the development of large offshore natural gas
deposits.
The government last year reached a deal with Texas-based
Noble Energy and Israel's Delek Group that
would leave them in control of the country's largest gas field,
Leviathan, while forcing them to sell smaller, yet sizable,
assets.
Opponents say the deal will create an energy monopoly and
had petitioned the court, hoping it would be struck down.
According to the decision, the court took issue with a
section of the agreement in which the government committed to an
extended period of regulatory stability.
