UPDATE 2-Israeli court blocks government's natural gas plan in blow to energy firms

* Netanyahu says court ruling threatens to damage economy
* Leviathan partners hope to keep development timeline
* Analyst expects drop in gas companies' share price
By Ari Rabinovitch
JERUSALEM, March 27 Israel's Supreme Court
blocked a controversial plan to develop the country's natural
gas fields on Sunday, dealing a blow to energy companies
operating in the eastern Mediterranean and drawing fire from the
government.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached a deal last year
with Texas-based Noble Energy and Israel's Delek Group
that would leave them in control of the country's
largest gas field, Leviathan, while forcing them to sell
smaller, yet sizeable, assets.
The agreement also provided an outline for the next decade,
with the government committing to leave taxes, export quotas
and other regulation unchanged, and the companies agreeing to
develop Leviathan at an accelerated pace.
The court, however, said the government was not in a
position to make such long-term commitments.
A commitment "that binds the government to the outline,
including no changes in legislation and opposing legislative
initiatives for 10 years - cannot stand," the court said in its
ruling.
The cabinet could try to pass a law in parliament, the
judges said, but given the strong opposition and Netanyahu's
single-seat majority, such a move seemed unlikely.
The court gave the government a year to come up with an
alternative arrangement or the outline will be cancelled.
"(The) decision severely threatens the development of the
gas reserves of the state of Israel," Netanyahu said of perhaps
his biggest political setback since re-election a year ago.
The prime minister even made the unusual step of defending
the deal in the Supreme Court last month.
"Israel is seen as a state with excessive judicial
interference in which it is difficult to do business," he said.
"We will seek other ways to overcome the severe damage that this
curious decision has caused the Israeli economy."
Noble and Delek have held off on developing Leviathan, a
$5-$6 billion investment, until the deal was approved.
In a joint statement, they commended the court for opposing
just one section of the outline.
"In order to allow us to meet the framework goals, primarily
the development of Leviathan by the end of 2019, we call on the
government to facilitate the stability provisions in a short
time frame," the companies said.
Expect a sharp drop in gas companies' share prices on Monday
in Tel Aviv, said Noam Pincu, an analyst at the Psagot
brokerage.
The deal would have also encouraged new energy companies who
have been waiting for regulatory uncertainty to clear up before
investing in exploration.
However, it also drew a lot of opposition including from
public advocacy groups and opposition lawmakers, who said it
would still have left Noble and Delek in control of too much of
Israel's gas.
Leviathan, with an estimated 22 trillion cubic feet of gas,
was one of the world's largest offshore discoveries of the past
decade. It is earmarked mostly for exports and the developers
have inked a number of preliminary, multi-billion dollar deals.
Analyst Yehonatan Shohat of Leader Capital Markets, one of
Israel's top investment banks, said he expected Netanyahu to
return to the negotiating table rather than seek a new law.
"The bottom line is that it's bad news for the partners, but
in our estimation, and given the sensitivities of the subject,
the last word has yet to be spoken," he said.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Alison Williams and
Digby Lidstone)