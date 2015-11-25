Israel's Leviathan signs preliminary Egypt natgas supply deal

JERUSALEM Nov 25 The partners in Israel's
offshore natural gas field Leviathan said on Wednesday they
signed a preliminary deal to supply gas to Egypt via an existing
underwater pipeline to the Sinai peninsula.
Under the deal, Leviathan -- which is expected to begin
production in 2019-2020 -- would supply Egypt's Dolphinus
Holdings with up to 4 billion cubic meters of gas a year for 10
to 15 years, the partners said in a statement to the Tel Aviv
Stock Exchange.
The price of gas is similar to other contracts and is linked
to the price of Brent oil, they said.
Dolphinus is a firm that represents non-governmental,
industrial and commercial consumers in Egypt. Leviathan is owned
by a group led by Texas-based Noble Energy and Israeli
conglomerate Delek Group.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch, editing by
Louise Heavens)