UPDATE 2-Developers of Israel's Leviathan field sign preliminary Egypt gas deal

JERUSALEM Nov 25 Natural gas from Israel's vast
Leviathan offshore gas field will be pumped to Egypt via an
existing subsea pipeline for up to 15 years under a preliminary
deal announced by the field's developers on Wednesday.
Leviathan, which is expected to begin production in 2019 or
2020, will supply Egypt's Dolphinus Holdings with up to 4
billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas a year for 10 to 15 years, the
companies said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
Signing a letter of intent, the two sides agreed to
negotiate terms for a final deal.
The price of gas is similar to other contracts and is linked
to the cost of Brent oil and includes a floor price, they said.
"We've worked with Dolphinus before and we expect to reach a
final agreement quickly," Yossi Abu, chief executive of Israel's
Delek Drilling, told Reuters.
Development of Leviathan, which holds an estimated 622 bcm
of gas, is being led by Texas-based Noble Energy and
Delek Group through its units Delek Drilling and
Avner Oil and Gas.
Shares in the Delek companies were up by 1-3 percent in
afternoon trade on Wednesday.
Dolphinus is a company that represents non-governmental,
industrial and commercial consumers in Egypt.
"The Egyptian market is thirsty for gas, both for domestic
use and for their export facilities. There is a lot of room for
cooperation there," Abu said.
The gas would pass through an underwater pipeline built
nearly a decade ago by East Mediterranean Gas (EMG).
EMG oversaw an Egypt gas deal that collapsed in 2012 after
months of attacks on the pipeline by militants in the country's
remote Sinai Peninsula.
The companies said the new deal, which is still subject to
numerous approvals, would not affect negotiations between
Leviathan's partners and Britain's BG Group on a
potential supply deal to BG's liquefied natural gas plant in
Iduku, Egypt.
The two sides last year signed a preliminary supply deal for
7 bcm a year for 15 years.
Egypt has said it still wants to import Israeli gas despite
Italy's ENI discovering the large Zohr gas field off
Egypt's coast in August.
Earlier this year, Dolphinus agreed a seven-year deal to buy
at least $1.2 billion of gas from Israel's Tamar field, near
Leviathan.
"Egypt is becoming a regional hub through cooperation with
the Leviathan and Tamar partners, and together with Israel and
Cyprus," Abu said.
A source in Egypt's Petroleum Ministry said that companies
wishing to import foreign gas must obtain state approval. It
"must achieve a national interest for Egypt and must have added
value for the economy", the source said.
The state, the source added, does not mind allowing private
sector companies that wish to import gas for their own use or
for a range of industries to use the infrastructure and
facilities owned by the state in exchange for a tariff to be
agreed.
Leviathan's $6 billion development was halted when Israel's
antitrust regulator ruled that Noble and Delek's control of
Israel's gas reserves constituted a monopoly, leading to a
dispute with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The regulator resigned and Economy Minister Aryeh Deri
stepped down last month, giving Netanyahu control of the
ministry. He is expected to give rapid approval to the deal to
develop Leviathan.
Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz expects Netanyahu to sign a
waiver by the end of the year to bypass antitrust concerns.
Jordan has also agreed to buy gas from Leviathan for 15
years, worth up to $15 billion, though the deal has yet to be
finalised.
