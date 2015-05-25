Israeli regulator to resign, may free up gas explorers Noble and Delek

JERUSALEM May 25 Israel's anti-monopoly
regulator, who has been pushing to open the energy sector to
competition, said on Monday he would step down in August,
potentially lifting the pressure on exploration companies Noble
Energy and Delek Group.
Antitrust Commissioner David Gilo caused an uproar in
December when he ruled that Noble and Delek may constitute a
monopoly over their control of two large natural gas fields
Tamar and Leviathan.
In a stinging rebuke of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,
Gilo, whose post is independent, said he was resigning because
the government was pushing for a deal to speed up development of
the gas field at the expense of bringing in new competition.
He did not, however, list details of what the deal would
entail.
Tamar began producing gas two years ago, but development of
Leviathan, the world's largest offshore gas discovery of the
past decade, has since been frozen.
Texas-based Noble and Israeli conglomerate Delek have been
negotiating with the government to find a solution over which,
if any, assets they would have to sell off.
"The government, especially the prime minister's office and
Finance and Energy Ministries, will do everything they can to
promote the outline that is being drafted for the natural gas
market - an outline I am convinced will not bring competition in
this important market," said Gilo, who has been in the post for
more than four years.
While not directly related, the resignation of the regulator
comes as Netanyahu has been shaking up the leadership of two
ministries under his control.
Last week Netanyahu dismissed the director-general of the
Communications Ministry and this week the director-general of
the Foreign Ministry was also let go, to be replaced by a close
Netanyahu confidant, Dore Gold, a former Israeli ambassador to
the United Nations.
Noble and Delek own 85 percent of Leviathan, which has with
an estimated 22 trillion cubic feet (622 billion cubic metres)
of reserves. Production had been expected to begin in 2018
following an initial investment in the development of around
$6.5 billion.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Steven Scheer; Editing by
Alison Williams)