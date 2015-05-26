Nothing will stop Israel's natural gas development -Netanyahu

JERUSALEM May 26 Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to further develop offshore natural gas
fields after the country's anti-trust regulator said he would
step down to protest against the lack of competition in the gas
sector.
Netanyahu is under pressure to strike a balance between
moving ahead with plans to develop the large Leviathan gas field
while creating competition, since Leviathan is owned by the same
firms as the nearby Tamar site that started production in 2013.
The fields are off Israel's Mediterranean coast.
He noted that there is an outline for a deal with the gas
exploration companies, which did not go far enough for David
Gilo, Israel's anti-trust commissioner.
"Not everyone agreed, unfortunately" Netanyahu said at the
outset of a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, referring to Gilo. "But
we are moving forward.
"I will not let any consideration, any pressure, any
populist moves prevent the flow of gas to the State of Israel,"
he said. "We will extract this gas from the depths of the sea."
Gilo, who has been pushing to open the energy sector to
competition, said on Monday he would step down in August,
potentially lifting the pressure on exploration companies Noble
Energy and Delek Group.
Noble and Delek own 85 percent of Leviathan, which has an
estimated 22 trillion cubic feet (622 billion cubic metres) of
reserves. Production had been expected to begin in 2018
following an initial investment of around $6.5 billion but
development has been frozen.
Gilo caused an uproar in December when he ruled that Noble
and Delek may constitute a monopoly over their control of Tamar
and Leviathan.
Yossi Abu, chief executive of Delek Drilling - a
unit of Delek Group - said there needs to be a regulatory
environment that will enable the development of existing
discoveries and exploring for new ones.
"There exists significant potential for further oil and gas
discoveries ... and we should not miss this historic
opportunity," Abu told an energy conference.
"Israel can produce a real market and not an artificial one,
not a gas market run by the regulators," he said, adding that
Israel can become a regional gas superpower and fill state
coffers with hundreds of billions of shekels.
Similarly, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz warned that
Leviathan must be developed soon, since sanctions on Iran could
be removed which could harm potential export deals of Israeli
gas. Allowing investments, he said, was critical.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer, editing by David Evans)