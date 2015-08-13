UPDATE 1-Israel reaches deal to develop Leviathan gas field

(Adds details, energy ministry comments, share reaction)
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM Aug 13 Israel's government said on
Thursday it had reached a deal with a U.S.-Israeli consortium on
the development of the huge Leviathan gas field and two other
offshore wells.
After weeks of talks over the government's initial proposal
in June, the controversial deal will allow Texas-based Noble
Energy and Israel's Delek Group to keep
ownership of the largest offshore field, Leviathan. They are
required to sell off other assets, including stakes in another
large deposit called Tamar.
"The outline will bring Israel hundreds of billions of
shekels in the coming years," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
told a news conference, saying he will present the agreement to
the cabinet on Sunday for a vote.
The deal sent Israel's energy and oil and gas stocks up 5 to
6 percent by afternoon trading in Tel Aviv.
One change to the initial plan is that the price of gas in
the new agreements will be lower, while the developers will also
commit to invest $1.5 billion in developing Leviathan in the
next two years.
Netanyahu had been adamant in seeking a deal that would
allow Leviathan - one of the world's largest offshore
discoveries of the past decade - to be developed. He had faced a
coalition crisis over details of the plan on grounds that the
government gave into most of the companies' demands and leave
Noble and Delek with too much power since they would control
most of Israel's gas reserves.
Government officials argued the current deal was the best
they could achieve in ensuring there were no further delays in
developing the gas field that sits 80 miles (130 km) off
Israel's Mediterranean coast.
Netanyahu earlier this week won crucial backing from the
central bank chief Karnit Flug, who said that while the deal was
far from ideal it was the right move for the economy.
Leviathan, with estimated reserves of 22 trillion cubic feet
(tcf) or 622 billion cubic metres, is slated to begin production
in 2018 or 2019 and expected to supply billions of dollars of
gas to Egypt and Jordan in addition to supplying Israel.
Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said that years of delays of
developing Leviathan, discovered in 2010, has cost Israel tens
of billions of shekels.
Israel, which has gone from an energy dependence to a
potential exporter, currently receives its gas for electricity
generation from Tamar, which began production in 2013.
"More gas and oil discoveries await us," said Steinitz, who
urged more foreign firms to invest in Israel. "There is no
certainty on this matter, but there is a reasonable chance that
further discoveries are waiting to be made."
