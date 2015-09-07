Israel lawmakers approve natgas development deal, obstacles remain

JERUSALEM, Sept 7 Israel's parliament on Monday
approved a controversial deal that would enable the development
of three offshore natural gas fields, although regulatory
hurdles still remain.
In a non-binding vote, lawmakers voted 59-51 in favour of an
outline that would allow the large Leviathan gas field and two
smaller ones to be developed by a consortium led by Noble Energy
and Israel's Delek Group.
But for the government and companies to move forward with
the framework agreement, which was opposed by the antitrust
regulator, parliament still needs to approve a measure that
transfers power to override the regulator from the Economy
Ministry to the cabinet.
It was unclear when such a vote will take place.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen)