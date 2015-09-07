UPDATE 1-Israel lawmakers approve gas development deal, obstacles remain

(Adds details, Netanyahu comment)
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, Sept 7 Israel's parliament on Monday
approved a deal that would enable the development of three
offshore natural gas fields, although significant regulatory
hurdles remain.
In a non-binding vote, lawmakers voted 59-51 in favour of an
outline plan that would allow the large Leviathan gas field and
two smaller ones to be developed by a consortium led by Noble
Energy and Israel's Delek Group.
But for the government and companies to move forward with
the framework agreement, which was opposed by the competition
regulator, parliament still needs to approve a measure that
transfers power to override the regulator from the Economy
Ministry to the cabinet.
It was unclear when such a vote would take place since
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may not have the support of
enough of his coalition partners to drive through such a move.
Economy Minister Aryeh Deri has said he wants to wait until a
new regulator is in place.
Netanyahu has pushed hard for the deal despite objections of
the regulator, who resigned over the matter, that Noble and
Delek would hold most of Israel's natural gas reserves.
The companies also own large stakes in the Tamar field,
which started production in 2013 and has reserves of 10 trillion
cubic feet (tcf).
At 22 tcf, Leviathan was initially slated to begin
production in 2018 with most of the gas earmarked for exports,
but that will likely not be the case.
Noble in a statement urged Israel's government to implement
the deal as quickly as possible. "After final approval we can
complete the required export contracts, rebuild the work teams
... and raise the external financing needed," it said.
Monday's vote, which could be aimed at preventing Noble from
seeking international arbitration, comes just a week after
Italian energy group Eni said it had found 30 tcf of
gas in the Zohr field off Egypt, muddying the waters for
Israel's gas sector.
As part of the deal initially reached in June, Noble and
Delek would be allowed to keep ownership Leviathan, but would be
required to sell off other assets, including stakes in Tamar.
Critics say the deal still leaves too much of the gas
reserves in the hands of Noble and Delek, which could keep
prices high.
The agreement has become the focus of national debate with
critics saying Netanyahu was putting energy profits above what
could be a windfall for the state and citizens hoping to lower
energy prices. But Netanyahu believes the more pressing issue is
to get the gas out of the ground and fast-track development of
Israel's natural resources.
Netanyahu, who holds a one-seat majority in parliament, told
reporters after the vote: "There is one obstacle left and we
will overcome it."
(Additional reporting Tova Cohen and Maayan Lubell; Editing by
Mark Potter)