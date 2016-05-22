Israel's government approves Leviathan natural gas deal -official

JERUSALEM May 22 Israel approved on Sunday a deal meant to fast-track the development of the huge offshore natural gas field Leviathan, an Energy Ministry spokeswoman said.

Israel's energy minister said on Wednesday he reached a deal with Texas-based Noble Energy and Israel's Delek Group that will allow the firms to move forward with the field's development, hopefully bringing it online by the end of 2019.

A ministry spokeswoman said the deal was approved at a weekly cabinet meeting.

A previous agreement was struck down by Israel's Supreme Court, and the government hopes that new phrasing, which gives the state more leeway in handling future regulation, will stave off another court objection. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)