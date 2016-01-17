Israeli group says it has found another large offshore gas field

JERUSALEM Jan 17 An Israeli exploration group reported on Sunday it has discovered another large natural gas field off Israel's Mediterranean coast.

The group, lead by Isramco Negev and Modiin Energy, said that a resource report showed there could be an estimated total of 8.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas at the Daniel east and west fields.

Large natural gas deposits have been discovered in nearby waters in recent years.