Israeli group says it has found another large offshore gas field

BRIEF-Jacobs announces initiation of cash dividend
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - A quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share will be paid on March 17, 2017
JERUSALEM Jan 17 An Israeli exploration group reported on Sunday it has discovered another large natural gas field off Israel's Mediterranean coast.
The group, lead by Isramco Negev and Modiin Energy, said that a resource report showed there could be an estimated total of 8.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas at the Daniel east and west fields.
Large natural gas deposits have been discovered in nearby waters in recent years. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)
Jan 19 Target Corp on Thursday appointed Rick Gomez as its chief marketing officer, replacing Jeff Jones, who had left the retail chain to join Uber Technologies Inc .
Jan 19 American Express Co posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as the credit card issuer boosted spending on marketing and promotion to fend off rising competition.