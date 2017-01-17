Israel's Edeltech seeks deal for more natural gas from Leviathan

TEL AVIV Jan 17 The partners in Israel's giant
natural gas field Leviathan said on Tuesday they have signed a
non-binding letter of intent to supply natural gas to Edeltech,
an Israeli private power provider.
The two sides are negotiating terms of a potential binding
deal, which would include the supply of 14.8 billion cubic
meters of gas over 17 years, the Israeli partners Delek Drilling
and Avner Oil said in a statement.
Delek Drilling and Avner each hold 22.67 percent of
Leviathan, while Texas-based Noble Energy owns 39.66
percent.
Such a deal would be in addition to a supply deal signed
between the Leviathan partners and Edeltech a year ago.
