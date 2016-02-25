版本:
Leviathan partners raise annual natgas production forecast

JERUSALEM Feb 25 The partners developing Israel's massive Leviathan offshore natural gas field increased their annual production forecast on Thursday and said they expect to bring the project online by the end of 2019.

The group led by Texas-based Noble Energy and Israeli conglomerate Delek Group presented a new development plan that calls for 21 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas production each year, up from 16 bcm in their initial plan.

They also lowered the estimated cost of the project to $5-$6 billion from a previous $6-$7 billion. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, editing by David Evans)

