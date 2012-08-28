Israeli panel tackles question of natural gas exports

* Committee looking for middle ground on export issue

* Total gas revenues could reach $130 bln by 2040

By Ari Rabinovitch

JERUSALEM, Aug 28 An Israeli government panel will answer some gaping questions regarding the country's fast-growing energy sector this week when it presents its final recommendations on how best to develop newly found offshore natural gas fields.

Gas production is set to soar in Israel in the coming decades, thanks to a cluster of discoveries in the eastern Mediterranean, and there has been fiery debate and speculation on what Israel will do with the reserves.

The big question to be addressed is how much of the gas will be for export. If the government, keen on ensuring Israel's energy security, sets aside too much gas for domestic use, it could turn away foreign investors needed to develop the fields.

"The aim is to strengthen Israel's energy security," Energy Minister Uzi Landau said of the committee's work earlier this month. "Exporting gas is important not just for the economy, but geopolitically."

If done right, Landau said, the natural gas sector can be "an anchor of stability" in an unstable Middle East.

Nineteen new wells are expected to be drilled in the next two years at a cost of about $2 billion in an area larger than the country itself. The companies hope to find oil in the layers beneath the gas deposits, as well.

Israel is already setting up a natural gas wealth fund, and government officials have said total revenues from gas sales could reach $130 billion by 2040.

In an interim report in April, the committee, headed by Energy Ministry director-general Shaul Tzemach, said that retaining 400 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas, roughly enough to satisfy Israel's needs for 25 years, could be the solution.

It suggested that fields with more than 200 bcm of gas must keep at least 50 percent of reserves for the local market. Smaller fields will have a sliding scale on how much they need to set aside, reaching zero, depending on their exact size.

The U.S.-Israeli group developing the Tamar field, with estimated reserves of 274 bcm, has already signed multi-billion dollar contracts to supply Israeli energy companies. Nearby Leviathan, the world's largest offshore discovery of the past decade with an estimated 480 bcm, had been set for export.

MIDDLE GROUND

Since the report went public, it has been attacked on both sides - by exploration companies, which want to be able to sell more gas abroad, and by some senior policy makers and environmental groups looking for stricter curbs on exports.

A slew of firms have petitioned the committee saying Israel's economy is not capable of consuming enough gas, and unless they are allowed to export a significant amount, the investment of developing new fields will not be worth it.

Texas-based Noble Energy, which leads the Tamar and Leviathan groups, wrote to the panel that the interim proposals it had presented "are likely to materially damage the vast value potential that exists for all stakeholders."

Lobbying from the other side, Gilad Erdan, minister of environmental protection, who also has a representative on the committee, said the interim recommendations were too lax on export and the government should put off making any decision.

"At a time when the Middle East is changing, Israel must improve as much as possible its ability to develop energy independence and reduce its dependence on oil ... and not be tempted by short-sighted economic considerations," he said.

Amit Mor, chief executive of energy consulting firm Eco Energy and a former Energy Ministry official and consultant to the World Bank, said the government committee is trying to find the middle ground.

"The primary objective of the Israeli government is to guarantee energy security, thus saving sufficient natural gas reserves for domestic consumption," he said, noting gas use would increase dramatically over the next generation for both electricity generation and in transportation.

Mor acknowledged Israel is a relatively small market.

"To justify the continuation of offshore exploration it is important to allow the export of excess gas," he said.

The committee's final recommendations, which will be brought to the government for approval, could be made public as early as Wednesday.