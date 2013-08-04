Noble Energy closes Israel's Pinnacles natural gas well

BRIEF-Lantheus announces refinancing of its debt facility
* Lantheus Holdings Inc says closing of a new $275 million term loan facility and a new $75 million five-year cash-flow revolver facility
JERUSALEM Aug 4 Noble Energy closed its Pinnacles 1 natural gas well off Israel's Mediterranean coast due to a significant rise in the water flow rate that indicated the site was drying up, Noble's Israeli partners said on Sunday.
Pinnacles, with reserves of 1.3 billion cubic metres, started producing last year, helping supply Israel after Egypt stopped selling it gas. Noble said it would abandon it in 2014.
Noble owns 47 percent of Pinnacles, with Delek Drilling 25.5 percent and Avner Oil Exploration 23 percent. Delek and Avner's parent, Delek Group, holds 4.44 percent.
* Lantheus Holdings Inc says closing of a new $275 million term loan facility and a new $75 million five-year cash-flow revolver facility
* Akari Therapeutics announces FDA fast track designation for Coversin
* Cytosorbents - Intends to use net proceeds from offering partly for advancing U.S. pivotal trial for treatment of inflammation in conjunction with cardiac surgery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: