Leviathan development on course despite Woodside deal collapse-Noble

BRIEF-Laureate Education says Istanbul Bilgi University receives audit results
* Laureate Education Inc- on April 18 Istanbul Bilgi University received from Yök results of annual audit - SEC filing
JERUSALEM May 21 The development of the Leviathan gas field will remain on course and focus on regional exports despite the collapse of a deal with Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd, Noble Energy Inc said on Wednesday.
"Perhaps the most dramatic changes have been associated with the growth in the regional markets. The emergence of these regional markets, which are accessible through pipeline outlet, has pushed the need for LNG into a later phase of development versus our earlier plans," said Noble CEO Charles Davidson.
Davidson said that the target for first production at the field remained late 2017.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Matt Driskill)
LONDON, April 19 Activist hedge fund Elliott Advisors said a strategic plan put forward by Dutch paintmaker Akzo Nobel at an investor day on Wednesday was "incomplete" given the firm's lack of engagement with U.S. suitor PPG.
LONDON, April 19 A report by the British government auditor said the UK is losing up to 1 billion pounds ($1.28 billion) a year in value added tax (VAT) because of fraud or error by sellers using online marketplaces eBay and Amazon.