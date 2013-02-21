REFILE-Israel awards U.S. firm first licence to drill for oil on Golan

JERUSALEM Feb 21 Israel has awarded its first
licence to drill for oil on the occupied Golan Heights to a U.S.
energy company, industry sources said on Thursday.
Israel captured the Golan from Syria in the 1967 Middle East
war and annexed it in a move not recognised internationally. The
strategic plateau has been extensively settled by Israelis and
is the site of a major wind turbine project.
Energy sector sources said that after Israel decided last
year to allow oil and gas exploration on the Golan, Genie Energy
was awarded a licence to drill. The New Jersey-based
company still needs further work permits for drilling to
commence, a process that could take years.
Genie did not immediately return calls for comment.
The Golan's status has been at the heart of past
Israeli-Syrian peace talks, with Damascus demanding its full
return. With a two-year-old Syrian revolt now threatening
President Bashar al-Assad's rule, Israel has dug in on the
Golan.