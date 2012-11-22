Israel desire to attack Iran "childish" -Ahmadinejad

* Says Israel wants to hurt Iranian nation
ISLAMABAD Nov 22 Israel has a "childish" desire
to attack Iran and Tehran is capable of defending itself,
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said on Thursday.
"They wish to hurt the Iranian nation. They are waiting for
the chance. They known that Iran does not attack anybody and
they know that Iran knows how to defend itself," he told a news
conference in the Pakistani capital Islamabad.
"We don't accept the hegemony of Israel. They wish to attack
Iran but it is like a childish desire."
He was speaking after attending a summit of developing
nations.
Six world powers agreed on Wednesday to seek renewed talks
with Iran as fast as possible, reflecting a heightened sense of
urgency to resolve a long rift over Tehran's disputed nuclear
activity and avert the threat of war.
Their call coincided with growing evidence of Iran expanding
nuclear capacity in an underground bunker virtually impervious
to attack and follows the Nov. 6 re-election of U.S. President
Barack Obama, which has cleared the way for new contacts.
Senior diplomats from the six countries - the United States,
Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - met in Brussels on
Wednesday to consider new negotiating tactics despite abiding
scepticism that a deal with Tehran can be reached.
Analysts warn that a window of opportunity for a negotiated
solution is narrowing because of growing alarm over Tehran's
nuclear course in Israel, the Middle East's only nuclear power
which has threatened to bomb the atomic sites of its arch-enemy.