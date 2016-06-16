Israeli high-tech company extends hand to Gaza's programmers

* Mellanox to employ 10 programmers in Gaza within six
months
* Company already employs 68 in Ramallah and Nablus
* 11,000 engineers registered in Gaza
* Overall unemployment rate in Gaza was 42 percent in 2015
By Tova Cohen and Nidal al-Mughrabi
TEL AVIV/GAZA, June 16 Mellanox Technologies is
looking to take advantage of a resource largely untapped by
Israel's high-tech companies: Palestinians.
Nasdaq-listed Mellanox already employs a large
number of Arab programmers in Israel and dozens in Ramallah and
Nablus, in the occupied West Bank. Now its chief executive is
extending the outreach to Gaza, the Palestinian enclave that has
been almost entirely cut off from Israel for a decade.
Working with ASAL Technologies, a Palestinian software firm,
the maker of products that connect databases, servers and
computers has hired four programmers in Gaza. It hopes to add at
least six more in the next six months.
"From our experience in Ramallah, we think we have the
potential to collaborate and make our neighbours successful,"
Chief Executive Eyal Waldman told Reuters in an interview.
Hiring Palestinians would seem to solve two problems. Arabs
struggle to break into Israel's high-tech sector. And Israeli
companies need help.
Few Israeli Arabs serve in the Israeli army, a major source
of innovation. They cannot tap the relationships built during
military service that help Jewish entrepreneurs get ahead.
Among Palestinians, there were 11,000 registered engineers
from all sectors in Gaza at the end of 2015 and 16,000 in the
West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to Gaza's Engineering
Association.
A senior programmer in Gaza estimated that about 5,000
people from the territory work in software. But a study among
1,061 new engineering graduates in Gaza showed an unemployment
rate of 36 percent.
Meanwhile, Israeli companies have begun to outsource work to
other countries, such as India. But Palestinians have the same
skills, Waldman said, and they are in the same time zone.
The main obstacle, of course, is the ongoing hostility
between Israel and the Palestinians. Israel does not allow its
citizens to travel into Gaza. Even if it did, they wouldn't be
allowed in by Hamas, the party that has ruled Gaza since 2007.
The hostility is likely to extend to Palestinian employees
of Israeli companies. The four Gazan programmers hired so far
confirmed they were working for Mellanox, but didn't want to
talk to reporters.
Mellanox said it was not aware of other Israeli tech company
employing Gazans. Economic cooperation between Israel and Gaza
is mostly limited to merchants importing goods, including
agricultural products, cement and petrol.
But Mellanox's Waldman thinks the obstacles can be overcome.
The travel ban can be circumvented through audio and video
conferencing, for example. He also thinks the results will be
worth the effort.
"This will bring both peoples closer," he said. "The more we
interact, the more we strive for co-existence."
Karin Mayer Rubinstein, head of Israel Advanced Technology
Industries, said she welcomed Waldman's initiative.
"I hope it will serve as an example for other companies to
follow," she said, noting that Waldman was a leader in Israel's
high-tech sector and someone others tend to follow.
Mellanox already stands out for having a workforce in Israel
that's almost 10 percent Arab. It employs 68 people in the West
Bank as part of a joint project with ASAL that has been running
for four years.
Waldman noted that Israel's high-tech sector grew out of
design centres established in Israel by U.S. companies such as
Intel, Microsoft and IBM. From them, Israelis learned to build
their own companies.
"In Palestine, they will learn, and in five to 10 years they
will start their own companies," he said.
(Editing by Larry King)