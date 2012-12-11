UPDATE 1-Israel raids Palestinian NGO offices

By Noah Browning
RAMALLAH, West Bank Dec 11 Israeli soldiers
raided the offices of three civil society organizations on
Tuesday in the heart of Ramallah, the de facto Palestinian
capital in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Entering before dawn, troops wrenched open the doors of the
Women's Union, the Palestinian NGO Network and Addameer, an
advocate for Palestinians in Israeli jails, confiscating five
computers from the latter group.
The sweeps were the first of their kind in a Palestinian
city since the West Bank government won an initiative at the
United Nations General Assembly on November 29 which recognised
a de facto Palestinian state, stoking tensions with Israel.
"This comes in the context of the U.N.'s decision," Allam
Jarrar of the Palestinian NGO Network told reporters on Tuesday
morning, "boycott Israel" leaflets strewn on the floor of the
raided office.
"This a message by the Israelis to the Palestinians, saying
that when they take decisions or form patriotic organizations to
seek their freedom, the occupation will use aggression to try
and stop us," he said.
The Israeli military said the targeted offices were
associated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of
Palestine, a small leftist faction with an armed wing in Gaza
but engaged in peaceful civil activism in the West Bank.
The West Bank has seen mounting clashes between Israeli
soldiers and Palestinian protestors, leaving two Palestinians
dead since the launch on Nov. 14 of an eight-day Israeli
offensive in the Gaza Strip.
Nighttime arrests of Palestinians Israel suspects of
militant activity have awoken small towns throughout the West
Bank in the last week, provoking exchanges of gunfire by troops
and stones heaved at them by increasingly defiant locals.
The secular, Western-backed Ramallah government coordinates
closely with Israel's security forces, despite Palestinian
officials accusing Israel of trying to punish them and their
people for their achievement at the United Nations.
"The Israeli government decided to dock our money as a
punitive measure and announced its intention to build thousands
of settlement units in and around Jerusalem," Palestinian
President Mahmoud Abbas told the Turkish parliament on Monday.
"This was a threat to us not to seek protection for our
people and our land and our holy places through specialized
international organizations," he said.
Israel says it will withhold $200 million in customs duties
it collects on the Palestinians' behalf and has announced a
large expansion of Jewish settlements around the West Bank's
Jerusalem hub, to the dismay of European countries.
Palestinian leaders have warned they might retaliate by
pursuing resolutions censuring Israel in the U.N. Security
Council or filing complaints against Israel at the International
Criminal Court.