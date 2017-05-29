Partner Communications to offer Netflix on new Israeli TV service

JERUSALEM May 29 Partner Communications , Israel's second-largest mobile phone operator, said on Monday that streaming giant Netflix will be available on Partner's new television service.

The two sides formed a partnership in which Netflix will be directly accessible from Partner's TV service that is expected to be launched in the coming weeks and will be based on the Android TV operating system.

Terms were not disclosed. Partner will be the first Israeli telecoms provider to offer Netflix on its set-top box, it noted.

"Israeli customers have shown strong enthusiasm for Netflix content since we launched here just over a year ago," said Maria Ferreras, Netflix's vice president of business development for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Partner and Netflix said they will announce additional details of the partnership later this summer.