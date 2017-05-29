Partner Communications to offer Netflix on new Israeli TV service

JERUSALEM May 29 Partner Communications
, Israel's second-largest mobile phone operator, said
on Monday that streaming giant Netflix will be
available on Partner's new television service.
The two sides formed a partnership in which Netflix will be
directly accessible from Partner's TV service that is expected
to be launched in the coming weeks and will be based on the
Android TV operating system.
Terms were not disclosed. Partner will be the first Israeli
telecoms provider to offer Netflix on its set-top box, it noted.
"Israeli customers have shown strong enthusiasm for Netflix
content since we launched here just over a year ago," said Maria
Ferreras, Netflix's vice president of business development for
Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Partner and Netflix said they will announce additional
details of the partnership later this summer.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)