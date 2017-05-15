版本:
Israel's BiomX raises $24 mln in private funding round

JERUSALEM May 15 BiomX, which is developing drugs using microbiome bacteria, said on Monday it raised $24 million in an early stage funding round led by OrbiMed, Jonhnson & Johnson Innovation and Takeda Ventures.

Seventure Partners, MiraeAsset, SBI Japan-Israel Innovation Fund and other European investors also participated, the Israel-based company said.

The funds will be used to advance the firm's therapeutic pipeline towards clinical stages.

BiomX develops treatments to alleviate diseases stemming from an imbalance in the microbiome - the bacteria in the human body. Its pipeline consists of products for the treatment of acne, inflammatory bowel disease and cancer. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
